Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56, 516,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 916,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SUPV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.75.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $249.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.
