Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56, 516,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 916,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUPV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $249.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 181.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 254.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 24.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 71.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

