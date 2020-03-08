H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE HRB traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,120,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. H & R Block has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 181.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that H & R Block will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth $51,060,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

