Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Shares Up 6%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.45, approximately 161,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 188,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Happiness Biotech Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

