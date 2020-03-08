HEX (HEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.83 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, HEX has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $13.41 million and $3.83 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 83,021,363,165 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,268,549,414 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

