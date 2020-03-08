Hush Achieves Market Capitalization of $570,318.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. Hush has a market capitalization of $570,318.00 and $244.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00113976 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,516,018 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

