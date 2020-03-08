IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 7.5%

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.73 and last traded at $63.10, 140,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 148,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 38.62, a quick ratio of 38.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 20,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.