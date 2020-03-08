II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Down 5.5%

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $29.68, approximately 1,755,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,640,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get II-VI alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.24.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 26,780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in II-VI by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,629 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,387,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,382,000 after acquiring an additional 674,256 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in II-VI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.