Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ IMMR traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Immersion has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Immersion had a negative net margin of 55.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Immersion’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Immersion will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Immersion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Immersion by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Immersion by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Immersion by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Immersion by 37,346.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

