Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Trading Down 5.1%

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.99 and last traded at $41.59, 501,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 441,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBTX shares. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $533,026. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 46,972 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

