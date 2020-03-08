INMAX (INX) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, INMAX has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One INMAX token can now be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a market capitalization of $70,164.00 and approximately $9,870.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About INMAX

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

