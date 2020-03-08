Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.52, 1,089,384 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 708,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,856 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 78,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,034.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 760,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 451,102 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

