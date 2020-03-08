International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Price Up 6.3%

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.47, approximately 486,865 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 432,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSW. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $536.15 million, a P/E ratio of -486.75 and a beta of 0.57.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 62.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

