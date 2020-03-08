Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Down 5.3%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) shares were down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.81, approximately 1,018,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 624,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBO. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 488,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 162,527 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 280,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

