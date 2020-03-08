Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.92 and last traded at $38.85, 2,583,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,644,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

Several research firms recently commented on IOVA. JMP Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.62.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 823,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,410,000 after purchasing an additional 520,445 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,498,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

