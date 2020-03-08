iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 76,279,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 428% from the previous session’s volume of 14,450,922 shares.The stock last traded at $166.77 and had previously closed at $158.52.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.33 and a 200 day moving average of $141.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

