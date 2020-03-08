JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 5.5%

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.20 and last traded at $42.16, 25,369,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 15,127,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in JD.Com by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 24.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JD.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
