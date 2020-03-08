JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 5.5%

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.20 and last traded at $42.16, 25,369,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 15,127,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in JD.Com by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 24.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

