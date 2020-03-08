Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.03. 12,237,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,493,698. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.