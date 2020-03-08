Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at B. Riley

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JYNT. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Get Joint alerts:

Shares of Joint stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 485,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,930. Joint has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $208.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Joint had a return on equity of 115.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. Analysts predict that Joint will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joint by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.