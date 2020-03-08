JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $23.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. 2,761,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,885. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.