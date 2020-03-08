Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0152 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $35,512.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top. During the last week, Lamden has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041605 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000509 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000346 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

