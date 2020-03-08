Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of LSCC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 3,252,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,498. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $340,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,914 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 193,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after buying an additional 39,635 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,892,000 after buying an additional 574,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

