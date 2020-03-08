LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Lowered to “Hold” at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

LX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.99.

LexinFintech stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 1,497,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

