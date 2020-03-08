LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 5.3%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) shares fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.39, 1,497,812 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,897,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

