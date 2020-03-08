Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.61

Lifull Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 17106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifull from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46.

Lifull Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL HOME'S PRO a communication platform; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; and Trovit, an aggregation Website.

