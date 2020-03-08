Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,643. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $540.94 million, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

