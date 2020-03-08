Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.49. 159,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,926. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $76,703.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,833. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $65,854,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after acquiring an additional 125,376 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 25.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

