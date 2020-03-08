LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.64.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.45. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

