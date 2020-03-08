Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.14 and last traded at $82.45, 2,149,621 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,684,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,030.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.21.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $1,118,287. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lumentum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

