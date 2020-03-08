Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Macatawa Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:MCBC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 78,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,503. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $318.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

