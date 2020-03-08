MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGNX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.15.

MGNX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. 587,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,440. The firm has a market cap of $381.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MacroGenics has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $20.79.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 236.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 77,809 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 34,462 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

