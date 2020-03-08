Maincoin Hits Market Cap of $586,477.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $586,477.00 and approximately $3,136.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maincoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,610,698 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

