Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MBUU. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $37.26. 264,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 735.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 153,796 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.