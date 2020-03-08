MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading 5.5% Higher

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.34, 3,443,141 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,202,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNKD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.38.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $1,839,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,187,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 983,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 208,435 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200,156 shares during the period. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

