MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.17

Shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 379366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.11.
About MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.