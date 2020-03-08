MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.17

Shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 379366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.11.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

