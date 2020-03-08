Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Shares Up 8.2%

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) shares shot up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.55, 692,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 311% from the average session volume of 168,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

MTBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing Corp will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 31,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $159,274.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,672,320 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shruti H. Patel sold 11,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $60,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,853 shares of company stock valued at $650,122 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

