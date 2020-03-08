Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Price Target Raised to $6.30 at Canaccord Genuity

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

MEET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital cut Meet Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Meet Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.55.

MEET traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 15,730,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $445.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Meet Group has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

In other Meet Group news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $315,427.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 55,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

