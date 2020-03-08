Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,194,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 966% from the previous session’s volume of 393,485 shares.The stock last traded at $4.15 and had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNLO. ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNLO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

