Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Cap of $19.02 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Bitfinex, Bit-Z and TOPBTC. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $19.02 million and approximately $570,055.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,727,037 coins and its circulating supply is 77,726,932 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Bit-Z, QBTC, HitBTC and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

