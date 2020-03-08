Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.51

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Metso Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

