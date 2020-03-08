Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Down 5.3%

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.53 and last traded at $36.44, approximately 1,151,542 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 795,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.27, a PEG ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,626,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,105,516.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $5,772,730. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,614,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 551,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $15,072,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $9,467,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $9,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

