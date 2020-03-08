Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MINI. Sidoti upped their price objective on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ MINI traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is 59.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MINI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,764 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

