Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Down 6.2%

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.93, 512,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 340,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $321.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

