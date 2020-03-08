Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Down 6.2%

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.93, 512,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 340,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $321.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.
