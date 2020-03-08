Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.47.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,781,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.