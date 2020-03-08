Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $144.00 and last traded at $150.11, 1,421,347 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,250,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus assumed coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.95.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $653,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $1,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,773 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,420.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,655 shares of company stock worth $32,994,138 over the last three months. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Mongodb by 143.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mongodb Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

