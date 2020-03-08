Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Trading Down 5.3%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.29, 8,070,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 4,100,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Several research firms recently commented on MPLX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Get Mplx alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.05%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.