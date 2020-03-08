National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $45.15. 1,403,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in National Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National Beverage by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in National Beverage by 41.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 100,889 shares during the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

