Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Natural Gas Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NGS stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,534. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.30. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 254,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 104,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 82,795 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

