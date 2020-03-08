Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Trading Down 5.3%

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $33.20, approximately 1,329,964 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 985,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Navistar International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navistar International Corp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

