Netrum Trading Down 24.3% Over Last Week (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Netrum has a total market cap of $53,672.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005899 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001494 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,577,780 coins and its circulating supply is 2,114,543 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

