New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.83.

NFE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 182,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.67. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,831,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

